Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban extends contract at Genoa

Ghana striker Calen Ekuban has extended his stay at Italian outfit Genoa following the expiration of his previous deal.

Ekuban, who joined the Italian outfit in 2021, signed a two-year extension with an option for a further year.

Having joined the Serie A side from Trabzonspor, Ekuban has become a key figure for the club, playing a pivotal role as they finished 11th last season.

Genoa confirmed Ekuban's stay with a message on their official X account.

The Serie A outfit posted a video of some of his goals: "Eku stays."

The 30-year-old scored four goals and delivered three assists in 29 matches last season, playing mostly as a left winger.

The forward, who has three goals in 13 caps for the Black Stars, will join his teammates for pre-season next month.