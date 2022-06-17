Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban set for Turkey return as Fenerbache intensify interest

Turkish giants Fenerabache have joined the race for the signature of Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban.

The Yellow and Blues will have to battle Besiktas and Spezia for the services of the want-away Genoa forward.

Fenerbache could hand the 28-year-old a way out of Genoa after a frustrating campaign led to the relegation of the club.

Ekuban is also being tracked by Serie A side Spezia who want to beef up their attack after narrowly escaping relegation last season.

He joined Genoa on a four-year deal in the summer of last year, forcing his departure from Trabzonspor.

But he struggled, and the club was relegated as a result. Ekuban only had one league goal and two assists.

Ekuban's wages are reportedly prohibitively expensive for a second-tier club, and Genoa are willing to sell him for the right price.

He is worth 1.8 million euros on the open market, but the club could sell him for more than 2 million euros.