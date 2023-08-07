Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh earns praise from FC Zurich coach

FC Zurich head coach, Bo Henriksen, has commended Ghanaian forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, highlighting his potential as a player.

Barnieh, previously associated with Hearts of Oak, made a transfer to the Swiss Super League club during the winter transfer window. His move followed his participation in Ghana's Black Galaxies squad at the 2023 Championship of African Nations.

Since arriving at FC Zurich in February, Barnieh initially encountered limited opportunities with the senior team, making brief appearances totalling just eight minutes. He also gained valuable experience by featuring for the junior side on multiple occasions.

But Barnieh has made a great start to the season, as was demonstrated in a recent game against Lugano, where the attacker had a major impact and helped FC Zurich to a convincing 3-0 victory with a remarkable brace.

Bo Henriksen discussed Barnieh's development, recognising the challenges associated with adapting to European football and emphasising the considerable potential he sees in the young talent.

Henriksen mentioned, "He arrived with us very late in the winter, and then he had to first get used to life in Europe. He also had to learn what we actually expect from him in football terms. He has a lot of potential."

Barnieh's journey at FC Zurich continues to evolve, and his recent performance indicates a promising future for the Ghanaian forward as he aims to contribute further to the club's successes.