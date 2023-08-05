Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scores brace to inspire FC Zurich in big win against Lugano

Ghanaian forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh netted a brace on his first start in the Swiss Super League for FC Zurich against Lugano on Saturday.

The former Hearts of Oak striker inspired Zurich to victory after scoring twice in the second half to spark a strong display from the host at the Letzigrund.

Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring in the 68th minute before adding his second eight minutes later. Jonathan Okita sealed victory with ten minutes remaining.

The Black Meteors captain who until today's game only scored in pre-season, has now netted his first two goals in the Swiss Super League.

The Ghana Premier League winner joined Zurich after the World Cup in Qatar.

After struggles for first team football, Afriyie Barnieh seems to be finding the form that lured the Swiss club to sign him from Hearts of Oak.