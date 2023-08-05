GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scores brace to inspire FC Zurich in big win against Lugano

Published on: 05 August 2023
Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scores brace to inspire FC Zurich in big win against Lugano

Ghanaian forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh netted a brace on his first start in the Swiss Super League for FC Zurich against Lugano on Saturday. 

The former Hearts of Oak striker inspired Zurich to victory after scoring twice in the second half to spark a strong display from the host at the Letzigrund.

Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring in the 68th minute before adding his second eight minutes later. Jonathan Okita sealed victory with ten minutes remaining.

The Black Meteors captain who until today's game only scored in pre-season, has now netted his first two goals in the Swiss Super League.

The Ghana Premier League winner joined Zurich after the World Cup in Qatar.

After struggles for first team football, Afriyie Barnieh seems to be finding the form that lured the Swiss club to sign him from Hearts of Oak.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more