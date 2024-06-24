Ghana forward Doris Boaduwaa joins Hapoel Jerusalem FC on two-year deal

Ghana forward Doris Boaduwaa has completed a transfer to Israeli Women's Premier League side, Hapoel Jerusalem FC, signing a two-year contract following her departure from Serbian club Spartak Subotica at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Black Queens player's new deal will keep her in Israel until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Boaduwaa had an impressive debut season in Europe with Spartak Subotica, scoring three goals in the Champions League qualifiers and playing a key role in the club's league campaign.

Before her move to Europe, she had a successful stint in Ghana with Malta Guinness Women's Premier League champions, Hasaacas Ladies.

At Hapoel, Boaduwaa will reunite with her former Hasaacas Ladies teammate, Janet Egyir.

Expressing her excitement after the announcement, Boaduwaa said, "I'm very excited to join Hapoel and start a new chapter in my career, aiming to win the championship. Looking forward to meeting everyone on the field."

Hapoel's manager, Lior Hoje, expressed satisfaction with the signing, stating, "Our scouting department has been following Doris for the past two years, and we are confident that a player of her calibre will make a significant impact for us. She brings a unique potential that stands out at the local level, and now it's up to her and us to work hard and prove ourselves on the pitch."

Boaduwaa hopes to leverage her European experience to help Hapoel Jerusalem FC compete for the Israeli Women's Premier League title in the upcoming season.