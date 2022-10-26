Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng delighted after netting winner for Rio Ave against Portimonense

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng has expressed delight after scoring the winner in Rio Ave's victory over Portimonense on Portugal.
The in-form 26-year-old's first half strike ensured Rio Ave collected all three points Estadio dos Arcos.
"Alhamdulilah. One. Plus 3 points," he wrote on social media.
Boateng's solitary goal in the first half was all what Rio Ave needed to record their third win on home grounds this campaign. Alhamdulillah 🙏🙏💪💪💪🦁🦁🦁 Mais uma ⚽️ +3🙏🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/p8Ho3601H6 — Emmanuel Boateng (@EmmanuelBoaten8) October 24, 2022 Striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu enjoyed the entire minutes of the match at the Estadio do Rio Ave in Vila do Conde. Yakubu has been outstanding in the season having scored five times in ten matches since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign. Boateng was replaced with Colombian forward Leonardo Ruiz in the 70th minute. The former Levante man has now taken his goals tally to three after six appearances in the Portuguese top division since he returned from China.
