Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng hails Levante's "great win" over Real Madrid

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng has heaped praises on his Levante teammates after securing a big win over Real Madrid on Saturday in the La Liga.

Levante shocked the European champions at the Santiago Bernabéu after defeating the struggling giants 2-1.

The Black Stars forward, who was came on in the second half posted on social media expressing delight in the victory.

"Great win and good teamwork," Boateng posted on Instagram.

Jose Luis Morales and Roger Marti put Levante two goals up before 13 minutes with Brazilian left back Marcelo pulling one back for Real Madrid.

Boateng came on as a substitute in the 79th minute to replace Roger and to ensure the score stayed intact at the final whistle. His compatriot Raphael Dwamena stayed on the bench throughout the match.

The win lift Levante to seventh place on the Spanish La Liga table.