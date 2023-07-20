Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng joins Rio Ave for pre-season

Ghana striker, Emmanuel Boateng has rejoined his Rio Ave teammates for pre-season.

The former Levante forward returned to Portugal this week to begin preparations ahead of the new season.

Boateng was involved in a series of drills, including ball work during the first session.

The ex-Moreirense forward is expected to feature in the Allianz Cup against AC Viseu on Saturday.

Boateng was a key player for Rio Ave last season, scoring eight goals in the Primeira Liga.

He is expected to continue his good form for the club in the upcoming season as Rio Ave maintain their place in the topflight.

Boateng previously played for Moreirense, Levante and Dalian Yifang before returning to Portugal to join Rio Ave.