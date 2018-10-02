Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng praises Levante's comeback win against Alaves

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng has heaped praises on Levante's team work and fighting spirit after coming back from a goal down to beat Deportivo Alaves in the La Liga on Sunday.

The Black Stars forward, who is yet to open his account for the season was impressive for Levante on Sunday playing a key role in the club's victory.

Ruben Sobrino opened the scoring for the away side after connecting to a beautiful cross from the left side of attack on five minutes.

Levante responded 14 minutes later when Jason rose high to head in the leveler before Antonio Garcia Aranda scored the winner 20 minutes later.

Emmanuel Boateng took to social media to praise the character of the team.

"Very important victory today, great teamwork, together we are strong," he posted to Twitter.

The win sees Levante climb to 16th on the table in the Spanish La Liga.

