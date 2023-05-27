Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng reacts after netting in Rio Ave's final game of the season

Emmanuel Boateng has shared his excitement after ending the Portuguese Primeira Liga with another goal as Rio Ave were held at home by Famalicao.

The Ghana international climbed off the bench to spark as fightback as Rio Ave clawed back two goals to draw 2-2 at the Estadio dos Arcos.

"Don’t Stop Until You’re Proud. Alhamdulillah for a successful season," wrote the striker after the game.

Veteran defender Ruben Lima got the opener of the match as early as the 10th minute for Famalicao.

Famalicao doubled their advantage two minutes later through Romania international midfielder Alexandru Dobre.

Boateng was brought on at the beginning of the second half when he replaced Brazilian forward Paulo Vitor Fernandes Pereira.

The Ghanaian found the back of the net in the 70th minute to pull one back for the home side after being set by Brazilian defender Savio.

Colombian forward Leonardo Ruiz completed the comeback for Rio Ave when he scored eight minutes from full-time.

Boateng has now scored six goals in 28 appearances in the Portuguese top division this season.