GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng reacts after Rio Ave's draw against Vitoria Guimaraes 

Published on: 09 January 2023
Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng reacts after Rio Ave's draw against Vitoria Guimaraes 

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng has reacted to Rio Ave draw against Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese top-flight league on Sunday.

The 26-year-old played the full throttle for Rio Ave as they shared the spoils against Vitoria Guimaraes  at the Estadio D.Afonso Henriques on Sunday.

 

Boateng since his return to Portugal has scored four goals in 11 appearances for the club.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more