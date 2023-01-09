Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng reacts after Rio Ave's draw against Vitoria Guimaraes 

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng has reacted to Rio Ave draw against Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese top-flight league on Sunday.

The 26-year-old played the full throttle for Rio Ave as they shared the spoils against Vitoria Guimaraes at the Estadio D.Afonso Henriques on Sunday.

WHERE THERE IS NO STRUGGLE,THERE IS NO STRENGTH 🙏🏿🙏🏿👊🏿👊🏿💪🏿💪🏿 +1 pic.twitter.com/PvoRUcFDuv — Emmanuel Boateng (@EmmanuelBoaten8) January 9, 2023

Boateng since his return to Portugal has scored four goals in 11 appearances for the club.