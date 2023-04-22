Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng scores in Rio Ave defeat to Boavista

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score a consolation in Rio Ave's defeat to Boavista in the Portuguese top-flight.

The former Moreirense striker was included in the matchday squad but had to start from the bench when his side hosted 10th-placed Boavista for their matchday 29 clash.

Yusupha Njie and Bruno Lourenço scored in the 9th and 12th minute respectively to put Boavista in a comfortable lead. Ricardo Mangas scored the third after Hernani had pulled one back in the 15th minute for Rio Ave.

Rio Ave fared better in the second half but had to finish the game with 10 men. In the 62nd minute, Leonardo Ruiz was sent off for a foul.

In the 75th minute, Ghana attacker Emmanuel Boateng came in to replace Hernâni and scored 10 minutes later with a beautiful finish into the bottom right corner from long range.

After 24 league appearances this season, the striker presently has five goals.

Rio Ave are 12th in the table with 35 points and have gone four games without a win. On April 28, they will host Arouca in their next league match.

Emmanuel Boateng last played for the Black Stars in March 2021 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa which ended 1-1.