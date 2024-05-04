Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng secures survival for Rio Ave with winner against Vitoria SC

Emmanuel Boateng's winner against Vitoria SC in the Portuguese league ensured Rio Ave's Primeira Liga survival.

The victory keeps Rio Ave seven points of the drop zone with two games remaining to end the season.

Rio Ave got off to a bright start after Joca opened the scoring eight minutes before half time with a thunderous strike.

The striker pounced on a brilliant assist from Ghanaian attacker Abdul Aziz Yakubu to give his side the lead.

Boateng doubled the advantage after the break before Vitoria grabbed a consolation through Nuno Valente Santos late in the game.

With Portimonense set to face league leaders Sporting later tonight, Rio Ave are secured for the next season due to the victory over Vitoria.

Boateng has netted seven goals in 25 matches for Rio Ave this season, playing a pivotal role in the club's campaign.