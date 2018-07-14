Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng set to release debut song "Oluwa Dey"

Black Stars forward Emmanuel Boateng is set to release his first song as a recording artist next week, the player has announced.

The song titled "Oluwa Dey" will be released on July 17th. The Levante UD star will be joining the likes of Captain Asamoah Gyan as Ghanaian players to be doing music whiles also playing.

The 21 year old has revealed his love for singing started since his childhood and at church. The single will feature Famouz, a duo whose hit "Nufuo no" enjoyed massive radio airplay in Ghana.

Boateng posted on Social Media,"I'm Releasing My First Single Featuring My Brothers The "Nufuo no" Hit Makers "Famouz", Titled "Oluwa Dey" Prod. By "@RedemptionBeatz" On De 17th Of July.. Watch Out????????"

Boateng known as "Barca Slayer" had an outstanding first season in Spain, where he scored 9 La Liaga goals, three against Barcelona to end their unbeaten run.

He also scored another against European Champions Real Madrid.

The former Moreirense forward earned his debut call-up to the senior national team of Ghana last month ahead of their friendlies against Iceland and Japan.