Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng to report for Levante preseason next week

Black Stars striker Emmanuel Boateng is expected to report for preseason at Levante next week following a remarkable campaign last season.

The Ghanaian forward will join 28 other teammates for training on 11th July, according to the club.

The 21 year old forward grabbed the headlines after his hat-trick stopped Barcelona from going a whole season unbeaten.

In a remarkable campaign, Boateng also scored against European Champions Real Madrid, ending the season with a tally of 9 goals.

Meanwhile, Leavante have began their preseason with a medical screening of players under the supervision of manager Paco Lopez.

The club has divided the squad into two groups with Pedro Lopez, Iván López, Toño, Postigo, Roger, Jason, Morales, Ivi, Koke Vegas, Rochina, Rául Fernández, Verza, Espinosa, Rubén García and Pepelu all undergoing their test on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, it was the turn of Oier, Chema, Campaign, Luna, Bardhi, Doukouré, Cabaco, Coke, Sadiku, Saveljich and Samu García.

In addition, Ghanaian Emmanuel Boateng will undertake his medicals on the 11th, Shaq Moore will do it on the 13th and the Colombian Jefferson Lerma, who was eliminated against England on Tuesday at the World Cup, will return to Valencia on the 16th.