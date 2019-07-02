Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng to work with Rafael Benitez at Dalian Yifang

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng will be working with former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

The Chinese club is set to announce the ex-Newcaste United manager as their new boss following the resignation South Korean coach Choi Kang Hee.

Rafael Benitez will be meeting the owners of Yifang on Tuesday to hold further discussions after agreeing personal terms with the club.

The 2005 UEFA Champions League winner could become one of the highest paid coaches in the world after making the move to China.

The Spaniard left English Premier League side Newcastle United stating they could not share the same vision.

"I wanted to stay, but I didn't just wait to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project. Unfortunately, it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision," he said.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Boateng has seen a rise in form in recent week after bagging three goals in two games in the Chinese Super League.

He has now scored four goals in seven games.