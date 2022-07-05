Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi begins pre-season with Spezia

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi has returned to Spezia to start preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old rejoined his teammates to begin pre-season preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.

Emmanuel Gyasi helped Spezia escape relegation has last season, scoring six goals in the Serie A for the Liguria outfit.

Although, the versatile attacker has popped up on the radar of several clubs in Italy, the Black Stars player is already preparing for life at Spezia next season.

Emmanuel Gyasi spent his vacation in Kenya where he made donations to a local young mother's club.

Spezia will play VfL Bochum and Jablonec in pre-season friendly before opening the season with a home game against Empoli.