Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi extends philanthropic work to Kenya, donates to African Child Young Mothers

Ghana and Spezia forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, has widen the scope of his philanthropic works after making donations of several items to the African Child Young Mothers in Kenya.

The footballer, who was in Kenya for vacation, was touched by the story of the young mothers and he decided to support the social centre.

Gyasi took to social media to open up on his experience, as he called for support for centers that helped the less privilege.

"Today I want to talk about "African Child Young Mothers" in Kenya: a village center for teenage girls who have experienced trauma and/ or have been victims of sexual violence.

"Some of these girls are traumatized, frightened, alone and abandoned by their families and instead of living their childhood and adolescence they are called to be adults early and without any kind of reference," he started.

"This center is about giving them hope, helping them to learn some jobs (hairdressing, tailoring, decorations, etc) in order to become independent, taking care of themselves and their children.

"Today Emmanuel Gyasi Foundation paid a visit to this humanitarian center donating food and materials for the house.

"Thanks to your precious support and help, these little girls have a hope: the hope of not being alone despite the bad experiences that have happened to them.

"By supporting together with the Emmanuel Gyasi Foundation, we will always continue to give a smile to those most in need. THANK YOU!!"

Emmanuel Gyasi had another impressive campaign in the Serie A, helping Spezia stay in the topflight with his six goal contribution.