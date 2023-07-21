Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi joins Spezia for pre-season despite interest from other clubs

Versatile Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has reported for pre-season at Spezia despite interest from clubs in the Italian topflight.

The 29-year-old is on the radar of several teams following the relegation of Spezia from Serie A last season.

Gyasi is reportedly in talks with Sassuolo and clubs abroad as he makes a decision on his future.

The Palermo-born striker has two years left on his current deal but he is expected to depart in the summer transfer window.

Gyasi took part in rigorous exercises as he keeps himself ready for the upcoming season, whether he stays or leave the Eagles.

The forward, who can also play as a winger, helped Spezia gain promotion to the Italian Serie A three seasons ago, scoring the important winner against Frosinone.

He has since played a pivotal role at the club, and his absence in the play-off against Hellas Verona seemed to have affected their survival.