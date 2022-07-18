Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi on target as Spezia demolish Stegen in pre-season

Ghana forward Emmnuel Gyasi continued his good run of form in pre-season after netting his second in the thrashing of lower-tier side ASV Stegen.

The Spezia attacker netted his side's second in the 8-0 thumping of Stegen at the weekend.

Kevin Agudelo broke the game's deadlock in the 15th minute before Gyasi doubled the lead two minutes later. Agudelo netted his second a minute later.

David Strelec extended the lead before the break before adding a second half hat-trick. Ognjen Stijepović was the other scorer in the second half.

Emmanuel Gyasi is preparing for his third season in the Italian topflight league with the Eagles.

Despite rumuors surrounding his future at Spezia, the 27-year-old is determined to help Spezia to another good campaign in the Serie A.