Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi on target as Spezia thrash Gherdeina in pre-season friendly

Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi was on target as a ruthless Spezia thumped lower-tier Gherdeina in a pre-season game.

The Black Stars forward came on in the score half to score a beautiful lobbing goal after he was sent through from the middle.

Gyasi helped his side to an 8-0 win as Spezia prepare ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Montenegrin forward Ognjen Stijepović netted a first half brace to add to goals from Suf Podgoreanu and Kornving.

Gyasi opened the scoring in the second half before Kevin Agudelo added a brace with Aurélien Nguiamba completing the mauling.

Emmanuel Gyasi had an oustanding second season in the Italian topflight league, scoring six goals to keep the Eagles in the league.

Watch video below: