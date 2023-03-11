Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi reacts to Spezia's famous victory over Inter Milan

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi has shared his excitement after Spezia gave their Serie A survival chances a big boost with victory over Inter Milan.

The Eagles stunned the Nerazurris after M'bala Nzola scored late as Spezia recorded a 2-1 win at the Alberto Picco.

Spezia's captain Gyasi was replaced in the 81st minute with his side leading 1-0, and after the game expressed his love for the club following the hard-fought win.

"Love, Eagles," he posted on Facebook in the form of emojis to state his delight.

Meanwhile, son of legendary AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini, Daniel Maldini opened the scoring ten minutes after the break.

Romelu Lukaku levelled the scores with seven minutes remaining before Nzola sealed victory in the 87th minute.

Spezia manager Leonardo Semplici praised Gyasi and his teammates for an incredible fight.

"The compliments must all go to the team, I have an extraordinary group of boys, when I arrived they certainly lost a bit of self-esteem, it was a difficult period, but I always found wonderful people, who immediately made themselves available," he said after the match.

"I'm happy because tonight we played an incredible match, we changed faces several times, but in all phases of the match the lads gave everything. At the beginning it wasn't going as I thought, we didn't have that balance I was looking for, so we changed something in the middle of the race. In the second half we were more compact, we suffered less and played with order."