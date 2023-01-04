Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi scores for Spezia on Serie A return against Atalanta

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi scored his first goal of the year following the resumption of the Italian Serie A as Spezia were held at home by Atalanta.

The versatile forward, who missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, got off to a great start after breaking the game's deadlock just eight minute into the match. Gyasi connected to a fine pass from M'bala Nzola.

Nzola went from provider to scorer as he doubled the Eagles lead on the half hour mark.

However, a late rally from Atalanta saw the former UEFA Champions League campaigners secured a point back to Bergamo.

Rasmus Hojlund started the comeback after scoring with 13 minutes remaining before Mario Pasalic netted with the final kick of the match.

Gyasi lasted the entire duration with Welsh-Ghanaian Ethan Ampadu playing 78 minutes.