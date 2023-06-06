Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah clinches third award in Denmark's Superliga

Young Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah has been making waves in the Danish Superliga, earning himself a third personal award.

The 20-year-old, who plays for FC Nordsjaelland, was named Young Player of the Year by a panel of experts. Throughout the 2022/23 season, Nuamah showcased his talent, coming close to leading his club to the league title.

Although they fell short, he managed to score an impressive 12 goals and provide four assists in 30 appearances.

Nuamah's stellar performances have caught the attention of top clubs in Europe, who are now showing keen interest in him.

In addition to the Young Player of the Year award, he also received the Spring Best Player award, voted on by Superliga head coaches, as well as the Player of the Year award, which was chosen by his fellow Superliga players.

🅷🅰🆃🆃🆁🅸🅲🅺 🏆🏆🏆🤩👇🏼 Søndag blev Ernest Nuamah kåret til Årets Unge Spiller i 3F Superligaen – og prisen blev overrakt af sportschef Jan Laursen sammen med den tidligere FCN-profil og nuværende Brentford- og landsholdsspiller Mathias Jensen♥️💛 Stort tillykke, Ernest!🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/pwi6zoT5vr — FC Nordsjælland 🐯 (@FCNordsjaelland) June 5, 2023

His exceptional displays have earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team for their upcoming clash against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.