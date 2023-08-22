Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah completes medical and seals €30 million move to Lyon

Ghana international Ernest Nuamah has successfully completed his medical tests and finalized a monumental transfer to Olympique Lyon, sources have exclusively told Ghanasoccernet.

The deal, set to reshape the landscape of football transfers, involves a €25 million fixed fee along with an additional €5 million in add-ons.

The 19-year-old prodigy will be joining Lyon under a unique loan agreement that includes an obligation for the club to buy.

This remarkable deal secures his services until June 2028, solidifying his position as the future cornerstone of the team's attacking force.

Nuamah's transfer to Lyon places him firmly in the record books, as he will become the new record signing for the club.

This milestone echoes the path paved by Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien, who also began his European journey with Lyon before his celebrated move to Chelsea.

Nuamah's arrival at the French side comes on the back of a scintillating goal-scoring spree in the current season, where he has already netted five goals. His remarkable performance builds upon his impressive tally of 12 goals and four assists from the preceding season, a testament to his burgeoning talent and potential.

The journey to Lyon began for Nuamah in 2022 when he made the transition from the Right to Dream Academy to Nordsjaelland on a four-year deal.

His meteoric rise didn't go unnoticed, earning him a place in the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars. Additionally, he showcased his prowess while representing the U-23 side in the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Morocco.

Nuamah's transfer saga has captivated football enthusiasts worldwide, signifying a momentous leap in his career and placing him squarely in the spotlight as he embarks on this remarkable journey with Lyon.