Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah delivers decent debut performance for Lyon

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah showcased his talent in his debut match for French club Lyon, despite the team's disappointing 4-1 loss to champions PSG.

The young winger, who had recently been unveiled by the club, was immediately thrust into action and impressed with his performance.

In a match where Lyon struggled as a whole, Nuamah stood out as one of their top performers. He created a significant scoring opportunity and boasted a remarkable 100% shot accuracy, according to FotMob ratings.

Nuamah's journey to Lyon was somewhat unconventional. He initially made a permanent transfer to RWD Molenbeek from Danish side Nordsjaelland and was then loaned to Lyon until June 2024. Notably, both Olympique Lyonnais and RWD Molenbeek share the same owners.

In his first interview following the move, the Right to Dream graduate explained the factors influencing his decision: "I think it was the right choice, and a lot of clubs were interested in me. There were a lot of discussions, but what was important was the best move for me, and I feel like this is the best move for me."

Despite the tough start with Lyon, Nuamah's promising debut performance suggests that he could become an integral part of the team in the future.