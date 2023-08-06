Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah stars as FC Nordsjaelland down Brondby in comeback win

Talented Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah showed his abilities once more as he led FC Nordsjaelland to their third consecutive victory in the Danish Super League.

The 19-year-old who scored a hat-trick in the team's opening match displayed his talent on Sunday contributing to two goals in his team's 3-1 win in their third match.

Before his heroics, the away team had taken the lead in the first half through Nicolai Vallys who stunned Nordsjaelland in the 37th minute.

However, Ibrahim Osman another Ghanaian prodigy inspired the team to level as his pass met Marcus Ingvartsen who scored to equalise in the 52nd minute.

Nuamah found the net 22 minutes later with a stunning freekick and went on to set up another as Martin Frese buried his brilliant cross from the right flank to seal the victory for the Danish giants who are aiming to make amends for their setbacks last season.

The goal now puts Nuamah at joint top of the top scorers' chart with four goals alongside Portuguese forward Diogo Goncalves who plays for FC Copenhagen.

In three appearances, Nuamah has already scored 50 percent of his league goals last season which signals an improvement in his proficiency.

Despite his commitment to the club, a number of European teams have expressed their admiration for the swift skillful winger.