Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah to wear No.37 jersey at French club Lyon

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah is set to don the No. 37 jersey at new club Lyon, a number he sported during his time at Nordsjaelland.

Nuamah's journey to Lyon reached a significant milestone as he satisfactorily passed his medical examinations, solidifying his anticipated move to Lyon. An official announcement is expected to be made this week, unveiling Nuamah as part of the Lyon roster.

The transfer deal entails a fixed fee of €25 million, accompanied by an additional €5 million in potential add-ons. This substantial agreement propels Nuamah into the record books, securing his place as Lyon's new record signing and also smashing the Danish transfer record.

Nuamah's arrival at the French club is backed by an impressive display of goal-scoring prowess in the current season. With five goals already under his belt, he is continuing his momentum from the preceding season, where he achieved an impressive record of 12 goals and four assists. This exceptional performance underscores his burgeoning talent and immense potential on the football field.

Nuamah's football journey took flight in 2022 when he made the transition from the Right to Dream Academy to Nordsjaelland, signing a four-year contract.