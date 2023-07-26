Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah tops list as most expensive U-21 winger in Europe

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah has been rated as the most expensive U-21 left winger playing outside of Europe's top five leagues.

The 19-year-old topped the CIES Football Observatory's 10-player list with a value of €15.4m ahead of players from Belgium's Club Brugge and Portugal's FC Porto.

The young winger has been in sensational form and garnered interest from several clubs across Europe. He was instrumental in FC Nordsjaelland's campaign last season through which he gained recognition by winning several individual honours.

After scoring eight goals and providing four assists for the Danish heavyweights, Nuamah was named the Danish Superliga Player of the Year by the league’s jury, Spring Best Player by the Superliga head coaches, and Player of the Year by the Superliga players.

He further earned another accolade as one of the 100 players to compete for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has been a great figure on the international stage as well appearing as a key player for Ghana U-23 side, the Black Meteors, and recently earned his senior debut for the Black Stars against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

He immediately hit the ground running in FC Nordarlland's opening game in the 2023/24 Danish Super League scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Viborg.