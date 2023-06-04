Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah wins Danish Superliga Best Footballer of the Year award

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah has been honoured with the prestigious Danish Superliga Best Footballer of the Year award in recognition of his outstanding season.

Nuamah's impressive performances saw him score 12 goals and provide four assists, solidifying his position as one of the league's top talents.

This accolade holds significant value as it was voted on by his fellow players, highlighting the respect and admiration he has earned from his peers.

It follows his recent achievement of being named Player of the Spring, a distinction bestowed upon him by the league's coaches.

The exceptional form displayed by Nuamah has not gone unnoticed by the national team selectors. He has received his maiden call-up to the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Additionally, Nuamah is expected to be included in the Black Meteors squad for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The future looks bright for Nuamah as he continues to make waves in Danish football, showcasing his talent and earning recognition on both domestic and international stages.