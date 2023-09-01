Ghana forward Fatawu Issahaku begins training with Leicester City

Ghana forward Fatawu Issahaku has officially commenced his training sessions with Premier League club Leicester City after completing his loan move to the Foxes from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

The young talent began his training on Friday, eagerly joining his new teammates and showing enthusiasm for this new chapter in his career.

Issahaku's first training session included gym work, as he familiarised himself with the Leicester City training facilities. The forward looked content and motivated to make the most of his time with the club.

"I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me. This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature," Issahaku said.

The attacker expressed his confidence in the coaching staff's plans for his development. He revealed, “[Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football.”

Issahaku's rise to prominence began when he was named the best player during Ghana's victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania in 2021.

His exceptional form earned him a place in the Black Stars, Ghana's national team, where he featured in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.