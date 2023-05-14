Ghana forward Fatawu Issahaku excited with return to first team action for Sporting CP

Ghanaian attacker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed delight after returning to action for the first team of Sporting CP as they defeated Maritimo in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The Ghanaian international came on in the second half and helped his team earn all three points at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Issahaku came on in place of Francisco Trincao in the 57th minute of the game.

Matheus Costa equalized for the hosts in the 85th minute, following Victor Costa's goal for Maritmo in the 10th minute.

With the game at one-all, Sebastian Coates scored in the 90+3 minutes to give Sporting CP a late win.

It was the Black Meteors player's first team appearance since March 2023. The youngster has played just two minutes for the club since February 2023 and is hoping to maintain his current status as part of the first team.

Issahaku has however been an integral member of the youth making a number of appearances and scoring crucial goals.

With two matches to end the season, Sporting are fourth with 70 points and ae eying the first three spots on the table in order to secure UEFA Champions League football.

After the game, Issahaku wrote on Instagram, "Great win tonight, lions to the chest.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsM2fsgoEkC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==