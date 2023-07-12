Ghana forward Fatawu Issahaku shows dedication in training

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is displaying commendable dedication as he prepares for the upcoming 2023/24 season with Sporting.

Despite the holiday period and adverse weather conditions, the 19-year-old footballer is putting in the work to ensure he is ready for the challenges ahead.

Issahaku recently shared two videos on social media, showcasing his intense training sessions. In the videos, he can be seen using chairs and buckets as obstacles, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining peak fitness and honing his skills.

This will be Issahaku's second season at Sporting, following a debut season that saw him play for three teams within the club. He made 12 appearances for the main team, featured in 13 games for the under-23 side, scoring two goals, and played one game for the under-19 team, netting three goals.

The young forward's impressive performances have earned him a contract extension with Sporting until the summer of 2024. With his determination and hard work during the off-season, Issahaku aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming season and contribute to Sporting's success.