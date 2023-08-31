Ghana forward Fatawu Issahaku thrilled about Leicester City move

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku is brimming with excitement after joining former Premier League champions Leicester City.

The talented player has officially joined the now Championship club on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon, and he couldn't be happier about the prospect.

In his own words, Issahaku expresses his elation and enthusiasm regarding this significant move. He said, "I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me."

One key factor in Issahaku's decision-making process was the coaching staff at Leicester City, notably Enzo Maresca, who leads the team.

"This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. [Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football."

Issahaku's footballing journey has been marked by impressive achievements, including being named the best player during Ghana's U-20 Africa Cup of Nations victory in 2021. His journey continued as he represented Ghana at the senior level, including at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This move to Leicester City, a club with a great history and ambition, signifies a new beginning for Issahaku.