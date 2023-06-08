Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan misses out on U-23 AFCON squad

US Cremonese striker Felix Afena-Gyan was not included in Ghana's provisional squad for the u-23 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.

The 20-year-old dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons after he turned down a call-up for the final round of qualifiers against Algeria with coach Ibrahim Tanko indicating the player's unreadiness as a reason.

Meanwhile many attributed his decision to his disappointment in being excluded from the Black Stars World Cup squad having played a key role in the team's playoff against Nigeria.

The Black Meteors have now secured a place in the AFCON tournament with many expecting the return of the former AS Roma player.

However, among the 14 foreign-based players in the 29-man provisional squad, Afena-Gyan was not included.

The Black Meteors will set off from Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023 for Cairo, where they will camp for two weeks and play a series of friendlies before the competition.

Ghana is housed in Group A with Morocco, Guinea, and Congo. They will begin the competition against Congo on June 25, followed by games against Morocco and Guinea on June 27 and 30, respectively.

The first three nations will make it to the next Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024 with Ghana aiming to make a return after a 20-year absence.