Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan scores hat-trick as Cremonese thrash Pieve di Bono 18-0 in pre-season friendly

Ghana forward, Felix Afena-Gyan seems to have rediscovered his scoring boots after netting a hat-trick in US Cremonese's pre-season win over lower-tier side Pieve di Bono.

The 20-year-old forward scored the most goals in the 18-0 demolishing of Pieve di Bono as the relegated Serie A side prepare for the upcoming season in Serie B.

Afena-Gyan had a tough first season with Cremonese after joining them from AS Roma.

However, it looks like the talented forward is already putting behind him the troubles of last season as he finds form at the right time for the new campaign.

Cremonese will continue preparations in Italy before their first game of the campaign in the Coppa Italia next month.