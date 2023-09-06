GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan suffers injury, set for spell on the sidelines

Published on: 06 September 2023
Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan suffers injury, set for spell on the sidelines

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has suffered an injury and will be out for weeks. 

The 20-year-old suffered a fracture to his left metatarsal during training with US Cremonese on Monday.

The former AS Roma attacker has undergone scans but the extent of the injury could be determined after further tests.

"In the past few hours, Felix Afena-Gyan underwent diagnostic tests which highlighted the fracture of the base of the fifth metatarsal of his left foot," wrote the club on their official website. 

"The outcome of the radiological investigation will be subjected to further specialist evaluations for the appropriate indications. Afena-Gyan was injured during training on Monday." 

Afena-Gyan has made three appearances this season, scoring a goal in the Coppa Italia.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more