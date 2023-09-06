Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan suffers injury, set for spell on the sidelines

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has suffered an injury and will be out for weeks.

The 20-year-old suffered a fracture to his left metatarsal during training with US Cremonese on Monday.

The former AS Roma attacker has undergone scans but the extent of the injury could be determined after further tests.

"In the past few hours, Felix Afena-Gyan underwent diagnostic tests which highlighted the fracture of the base of the fifth metatarsal of his left foot," wrote the club on their official website.

"The outcome of the radiological investigation will be subjected to further specialist evaluations for the appropriate indications. Afena-Gyan was injured during training on Monday."

Afena-Gyan has made three appearances this season, scoring a goal in the Coppa Italia.