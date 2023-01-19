Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan to face former club AS Roma in Coppa Italia quarter-final

Felix Afena-Gyan will return to Rome for the first time since leaving AS Roma last summer for the Coppa Italia quarter-final clash.

The striker, who turned 20 today, inspired US Cremonese to the last eight of the Cup competition after scoring in the game against Napoli.

Afena-Gyan came on in the second half of the last 16 game to score and force the game into extra-time. The former Roma player also scored the winning penalty.

The budding forward is expected to make an emotional return to the club that gave him the biggest platform to shine.

“I’m grateful to AS Roma, the technical team and staff for the precious opportunity and support I have enjoyed in the last year and a half,” wrote Afena-Gyan when he was leaving Roma.

“My utmost love to the manager Jose Mourinho. The last seven months with you have totally changed my life. Thank you for believing in me.”

“To my former teammates and Roma fans, I cherish the wonderful moments we shared together.”

“Thank you Mr Alberto De Rossi for the role you played in my growth. It was a huge honour to put on the Roma shirt."

Roma will host US Cremonese on February 1, 2023 at the Stadio Olimpico.