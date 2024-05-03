Ghana forward Ibrahim Osman scores belter as FC Nordsjaelland beat AGF

Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman scored a scorcher as FC Nordsjaelland strolled to a 3-1 victory over AGF in the Danish Superliga.

The Brighton-bound forward opened the scoring with a thunderous volley just ten minutes into the game to give the visitors the lead, his fourth in the last seven matches.

Andreas Schjelderup doubled the lead 18 minutes later as Nordsjaelland went into the break with a commanding lead.

Conrad Harder, who replaced Marcus Ingvartsen after 30 minutes, fired home the third with six minutes remaining.

The host pulled one back late in injury time through Magnus Knudsen.

The victory keeps Nordsjaelland three points behind leaders Brondby, who have a game in hand.

Osman has scored ten goals across all competitions for Nordsjaelland this season as the Wild Tigers eye the Superliga title.

The 19-year-old will join Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window after agreeing a deal with the Seagulls in January.