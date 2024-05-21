Ghana forward Ibrahim Osman wraps up FC Nordsjaelland career with goal against Midtjylland

Ghana winger, Ibrahim Osman scored in his last game for FC Nordsjaelland as they held FC Midtjylland in a thrilling encounter at the Right to Dream Park.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring early in the game as a rampant Nordsjaelland side took a three-goal lead in just 35 minutes.

However, the hosts three away the advantage to draw 3-3 at the end of the game on Monday, May 20.

"Thank you Nordsjaelland," he wrote on his Instagram Story after the match.

Osman will be heading to England this summer to begin pre-season with his new club Brighton and Hove Albion, after agreeing on a deal to join them during the winter transfer window.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate ended the campaign in style, scoring five goals and delivering three assists in the last ten games.

He is expected to make Ghana coach Otto Addo's team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Osman made his Ghana debut in March in the friendly against Nigeria in Morocco.