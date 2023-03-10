Ghana forward Inaki Williams aims to lead Athletic Bilbao to victory over Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is gearing up to face Barcelona in their upcoming La Liga match on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is hoping to add to his goal tally against Barca's goalkeeper, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, who he has scored six goals against in the past.

"I hope to score again in the next match because we need to win, as it will give us a strong impetus to qualify for Europe,” Williams said ahead of the game.

Williams also reflected on a memorable moment in his career, when he asked for Ter Stegen's shirt after the Super Cup victory in 2021 and now has it framed in his home.

“After the end of the Super Cup, when we were able to beat Barcelona, I respectfully asked for Ter Stegen's shirt, and currently, I put it in a frame at my house," he added.

Bilbao are currently ninth in the La Liga table and are six points behind fifth-placed Real Betis, who occupy the final Europa League spot. The match against Barcelona could prove crucial in their pursuit of European football next season.

Williams will be hoping to help his team secure a victory at Camp Nou and add to his impressive goal-scoring record against Ter Stegen.