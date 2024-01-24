Ghana forward Inaki Williams arrives in Spain ahead of Barcelona clash

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has arrived in Spain after the Black Stars' early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

The Spain-born forward joins his Athletic Bilbao teammates as preparations continue ahead of tonight's Copa Del Rey quarter-final clash against Barcelona.

Williams had a poor tournament in Cote d'Ivoire but looks to put that behind him as he looks ahead to helping Athletic Bilbao win a silverware this season.

The ex-Spain international has scored only one goal for the national team since switching allegiance to play for Ghana in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars picked only two points at the Nations Cup, after losing to Cape Verde and drawing against Egypt and Mozambique.

The entire technical team of the Black Stars has been dissolved following Ghana's calamitous display in Abidjan.

The four-time African champions return to action in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Watch video below: