Ghana forward Inaki Williams backs Nico Williams to maintain recent top form

Ghana striker Inaki Williams is hopeful that his younger brother, Nico Williams, will maintain his impressive form in the remainder of the 2024/25 football season.

Nico Williams, 22, has hit top form in the last three matches he has played for La Liga side Athletic Club, scoring three times and providing two assist.

Due to his resurgence, he has been re-linked with a potential transfer to some of Europe’s top clubs in the next summer transfer window.

Heading into crucial games of the season, Inaki Williams is backing his younger brother to keep firing for Athletic Club.

Inaki acknowledges that Nico is young and admits that deciding on his future may be overwhelming.

"Everything that happened to him wasn't easy. He's a very young boy. Everything came to him very quickly.

"Having to make decisions alone is always complicated, especially when they put words in your mouth that you've never said," Inaki Williams told Gol in an interview.

Up next for Athletic Club, the team will take on Atletico Madrid in a crucial encounter this weekend.

The Williams brothers are likely to start for Athletic Club on the matchday.