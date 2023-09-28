Ghana forward Inaki Williams blasts Getafe coach over 'anti-football' tactics in Athletic Bilbao draw

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams expressed his disappointment with the behaviour of Getafe coach, Jose Bordalas for what he describes as anti-football.

The Ghana international scored to rescue a point for Athletic Club in their 2-2 draw at Getafe.

However, during the game, the red-hot forward clashed with Bordalas on the touchline leading to a mini burst up between players of the two teams.

"I don't like time stopping like this, I went to tell Bordalás about this, it's his thing," said Williams after the game.

"Everyone in La Liga has an understanding of him and we know how his team plays. I think it's a shame."

The 29-year-old was impressed with the fighting spirit of his teammates as they battled till the end with ten men against their local rivals.

"Even down to 10 men we stepped up and have given everything. Now we have to focus on Saturday. Derbies are special, there is no favorite and we have a strong squad to show our quality," he added.

Williams has been nominated for the Player of the Month for September after an incredible run which saw the hardworking forward score three goals and provide an assist in five matches.