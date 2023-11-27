Ghana forward Inaki Williams' brilliance secures a draw for Athletic at Girona

Athletic Bilbao's Ghana forward Inaki Williams produced a brilliant finish once again, rescuing a point for his team in a Monday night clash against Girona.

The impressive performance adds to Williams' stellar season with the Basque club.

The game, held at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi, saw Williams play the full 90 minutes, displaying a standout performance that culminated in a brilliant goal in the 67th minute, assisted by Oihan Sancet.

Prior to Williams' strike, Girona had taken the lead with Viktor Tsygankov's goal in the 55th minute.

Despite both teams pressing for a winner, none could find it despite numerous chances created, resulting in a draw at the final whistle.

Following this match, Williams boasts six goals and three assists from 14 appearances in the La Liga this season, affirming his crucial role in Athletic Bilbao's campaign.

Bilbao are fifth and are pushing hard to secure European football next season.