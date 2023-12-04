Ghana forward Inaki Williams delighted after Athletic Bilbao's big win over Rayo Vallecano

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has expressed excitement after starring in Athletic Bilbao's thumping win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday.

The 29-year-old netted his seventh league goal of the season as the Basque club secured an emphatic 4-0 home win.

Also on the scoresheet was his younger brother, Nico Williams, who just extended his contract with the Rojiblancos.

Gorka Guruzeta opened the scoring before an own-goal from Alfonso Espino ensured Athletic Club extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to five games.

"Thank you God for listening to our prayers, we asked you for silver and you gave us gold. WINWIN," shared Williams on social media.

He is expected to make the team for the trip to Cayon in the Copa del Rey on Thursday before returning to La Liga action against Granada on Sunday.

Williams is enjoying a prolific campaign this season, moving into the top ten all-time goal-scorers list at Athletico Bilbao.