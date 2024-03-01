Ghana forward Inaki Williams dreams of winning Copa del Rey with Athletic Bilbao

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has set sight on winning the Copa del Rey with Athletic Bilbao after starring in the semi-final thrashing of Atletico Madrid.

The Spain-born forward scored a stunning volley and later provided an assist as the Rojiblancos cruised to a 3-0 victory at San Mames, going on to reach the final 4-0 on aggregate.

Athletic Club will face La Liga strugglers Real Mallorca in the final of the Cup competition.

"What a dream," he wrote after the game on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old hopes to add the Copa del Rey to the two Spanish Super Cups he has won with his boyhood club.

Inaki Williams is revered in the Basque region following his commitment to Athletic Bilbao.

This season, the Black Stars attacker has already netted ten goals across all competitions as the Red and Whites chase a European place finish.

Williams will be hoping his club form translates at the international level following struggles with the Black Stars.