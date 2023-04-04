Ghana forward Inaki Williams ends goal drought

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams finally found the back of the net after a lengthy goal drought of over five months.

The momentous occasion took place during Athletic Bilbao's recent Copa del Rey game against Osasuna on Tuesday.

Williams' struggles in front of goal had been evident since his last goal, which came during a friendly match against Udinese earlier in the season. Despite his efforts, he had failed to find the back of the net in a competitive game since his goal against Villarreal in October.

However, the Ghanaian striker seized an opportunity during the game against Osasuna. Taking advantage of a loose ball after a corner kick, Williams managed to score and give Bilbao a crucial lead in the first leg of the semi-final clash, which was played at home. The first leg had ended in a 1-0 defeat for Bilbao, making Williams' goal all the more crucial.

Despite Williams' efforts, fate was not on Bilbao's side as Osasuna managed to score in extra-time, emerging victorious and securing their spot in this season's Copa del Rey final.