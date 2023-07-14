Ghana forward Inaki Williams excluded from Athletic Bilbao's squad for Mexico pre-season tour

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams will remain in Spain to continue his recovery as Athletic Bilbao travel to Mexico for pre-season.

The 29-year-old reported for pre-season last week but went through individual drills before joining the rest of his teammates.

Despite showing signs of recovery, Athletic Club decided to leave the striker behind for him to fully recover before the start of the season.

Williams alongside De Marcos, Dani García, Villalibre, Yeray, Yuri Berchiche and Imanol García de Albeniz will continue training in Lezama.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, Nico WIliams and the twenty-three other players have joined manager Ernesto Velverde for the trip to Mexico.

Athletic Club will play two friendlies against Chivas and Necaxa before returning to Spain for the 2023/24 season.

Below is the travelling squad:

Goalkeepers:

Unai Simón, Alex Padilla

Defenders:

Hugo Rincón, Iñigo Lekue, Dani Vivian, Peru Nolaskoain, Unai Egiluz and Alex Petxarroman

Midfielders:

Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga, Beñat Prados, Junior Bita, Unai Gómez, Ander Herrera and Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta

Forwards:

Raúl García, Iker Muniain, Berenguer, Guruzeta, Adu Ares, Nico Serrano, Javi Martón, Nico Williams and Morcillo.