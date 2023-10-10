Ghana forward Inaki Williams highlights class disparities in racism experiences in Spain

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams discussed the issue of racism in Spain and how it is influenced by economic disparities.

Williams, who has experienced racism himself, shed light on the complex relationship between wealth and racism in the country.

Williams pointed out that in Spain, the perception of racism appears to be influenced by social class. He explained that individuals with significant wealth, like himself, tend not to face racial discrimination, as their economic status seems to overshadow their skin colour. However, for those struggling to make a living, the experience can be starkly different.

"In Spain, I think that people are elitist. If you have a lot of money like I do, they don't look at your skin colour, but if you are a street vendor, they do," Williams commented during the interview with ESPN on their Bicycle Diaries program.

Reflecting on an incident involving Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, who faced racist abuse during a game last season, Williams expressed his desire for a unified response from players. He stated that he would have appreciated it if all the Real Madrid players had walked off the pitch and the match had been halted, emphasizing the importance of a collective stand against racism.

Williams himself experienced racial abuse in a La Liga game at Espanyol in 2020. His insights shed light on the multifaceted nature of racism in Spain, highlighting the role of economic disparities in shaping the experiences of individuals from different backgrounds.